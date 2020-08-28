Menu
Subscribe
Mum caught drink driving on busy road never had a licence

Jessica Cook
28th Aug 2020 7:00 PM
A MAGISTRATE has told a Hervey Bay mother she needs get away from drugs to set a better example for her child.

Alexandra Maree Milton faced Hervey Bay Magistrate Court after she was caught driving a car on June 30 on Elizabeth St, Urangan despite never having held a driver's license.

She was also charged with drink driving when she blew a 0.02 BAC reading.

Acting Magistrate Andrew Walker said if she had an open driver's license the reading would have been fine but because she had never been licensed, her limit would be zero.

Two weeks later, Milton had a second run-in with police at the Fraser Shores Shopping Centre carpark in Urraween.

The 32-year-old was found in the possession of less than one gram of ice and a knife.

Milton's defence lawyer told the court she had been going through some person struggles and suffered from a range of health conditions including bipolar, depression and a personality disorder.

She pleaded guilty to all four charges and was fined a total of $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

drunk-driver
Fraser Coast Chronicle

