Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUGHT: Mother of four caught drug driving
CAUGHT: Mother of four caught drug driving
News

Mum caught driving on methamphetamine four times

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
31st Jan 2020 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother of four held back tears throughout her proceedings at the Dalby Magistrate court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Bailey told the court on October 6, Kristie Jade Batson was intercepted by police when she was asked to take a roadside drug test and tested positive for meth.

It was Baton's fourth time testing positive for drugs while behind the wheel.

Sgt Bailey began to read out her prior offences when Batson began to tear up and shake her head.

Magistrate Roger Stark had trouble meeting Batson's eye when calling her behavement a "far too common occurrence" and asked her to reflect on if she believed she was setting a good example for her young children.

Mr Stark told Batson that although her actions were foolish, he did not believe that Batson should have this impact the rest of her life, and recieved a 6 months probation suspended licence.

Conviction was recorded.

court crime drugs kristie jade batson methamphetimine

Just In

    Just In

      Poo bandit caught on camera

      Poo bandit caught on camera
      • 31st Jan 2020 1:22 PM

      Top Stories

        GERRY CAN: Fraser pilot a master of cheating death

        premium_icon GERRY CAN: Fraser pilot a master of cheating death

        News The pilot of an Air Fraser light plane which crashed into the ocean this week cheated death in a Coast crash 20 years ago.

        Little Aussie battler born on Australia Day

        premium_icon Little Aussie battler born on Australia Day

        News Little Adianna Kimberley-Skye Herd is a true Aussie battler.

        Park rape trial begins

        premium_icon Park rape trial begins

        News The young woman started walking home in the early hours of the morning and the...

        Investigation begins after plane goes down off Fraser Island

        premium_icon Investigation begins after plane goes down off Fraser Island

        News ‘A final report will be published at the conclusion of the investigation’