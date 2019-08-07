Mum claimed she just 'followed instructions' for drug deals

PRISON opened a Hervey Bay mum and convicted drug dealer's eyes to "how much of her life she had wasted”.

Amanda Jade Hall pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court last Monday to eight counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

The court heard the 28-year-old was acting on the instructions of another alleged offender when she sent messages organising illegal drug deals and delivered illicit drugs.

Crown prosecutor Gavin Webber said the Urraween mother-of-four willingly took part in street-level distribution of methylamphetamine which was a "scourge on the community”.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said the 28-year-old woman, in her own words, "went stupid” after her 59-year-old partner died of a heart attack in front of her in June 2015.

"Drugs have been part of her life since she was 15 - by that she means not so much she has participated in the consumption of drugs but wherever she has been with her family, drugs have been around her,” he said.

Mr Hunter said it was not alleged his client received financial gain for her actions.

He said until she was charged, Hall didn't realise the legal implications of what she was doing, believing she was simply following the instructions of another accused.

The court heard Hall spent time in foster care growing up and dropped out of school when she fell pregnant with her first child at 14.

Supported by her mother in court, Hall cried silently on the video link when Mr Hunter explained while in prison she was in a program to help with her morphine addiction.

He said she had a relapse prevention plan and looked forward to getting her children back on track, returning to her mother and moving on with her life.

Judge Ian Dearden gave Hall credit for the four months she already spent in prison which he could not declare as time served.

He sentenced Hall to a head sentence of 14 months imprisonment, wholly-suspended for two years.

She will remain in custody waiting on other matters in the Magistrates Court.