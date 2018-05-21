Mum in court for parking in disability spot

A MOTHER caught the attention of police by parking in a disabled car space but her subsequent actions landed her in more trouble.

The 32-year-old was seen illegally parked in a spot designed for those with a disability on the esplanade in Hervey Bay on March 30, a court has heard.

Officers discovered her car was unregistered and uninsured, and told her to not drive.

Half an hour later, she was caught driving.

A police prosecutor told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week when the woman was pulled her over, she told them to "find some real criminals and leave her alone."

The woman, who recently relocated to the Fraser Coast from Cairns, pleaded guilty in court to driving in an unregistered and uninsured car, parking in a disabled spot and driving a defective vehicle.

The car was deemed defective because of two worn-out tyres.

In court, the woman said she was going through a difficult time and being new to the area with "screaming" kids in the car, unknowingly stopped in the disabled space.

She said she drove in an attempt to move the car to avoid it being towed.

The woman, who is currently completing an aged care qualification, was fined $950.