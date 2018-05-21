Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mum in court for parking in disability spot

Annie Perets
by
21st May 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER caught the attention of police by parking in a disabled car space but her subsequent actions landed her in more trouble.  

The 32-year-old was seen illegally parked in a spot designed for those with a disability on the esplanade in Hervey Bay on March 30, a court has heard.   

Officers discovered her car was unregistered and uninsured, and told her to not drive.

Half an hour later, she was caught driving.

A police prosecutor told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week when the woman was pulled her over, she told them to "find some real criminals and leave her alone."  

The woman, who recently relocated to the Fraser Coast from Cairns, pleaded guilty in court to driving in an unregistered and uninsured car, parking in a disabled spot and driving a defective vehicle.  

The car was deemed defective because of two worn-out tyres.   

In court, the woman said she was going through a difficult time and being new to the area with "screaming" kids in the car, unknowingly stopped in the disabled space.  

She said she drove in an attempt to move the car to avoid it being towed.   

The woman, who is currently completing an aged care qualification, was fined $950.  

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: Like Dorothy said, there's no place like home

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Like Dorothy said, there's no place like home

    News As wonderful as it is to travel and expand one’s horizons, there’s something great about coming home as well.

    • 21st May 2018 9:00 AM
    MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Big week ahead for Fraser Coast council

    MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Big week ahead for Fraser Coast council

    News Together we are advocating for the whole region.

    PLATE VERSUS PLATE: State of Origin pasta in Hervey Bay

    PLATE VERSUS PLATE: State of Origin pasta in Hervey Bay

    News How does the chef make the pasta maroon and blue?

    COSTLY SECRET: Man loses licence until 2028

    premium_icon COSTLY SECRET: Man loses licence until 2028

    Crime Too afraid to tell his dad about his wrongdoings, he broke the law.

    Local Partners