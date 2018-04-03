SINKHOLE HORROR: Bay mum almost swallowed by sinkhole

ONE second Niketa Allen was standing on solid ground, the next she was chest-deep in dirt screaming for help.



That's the scene that unfolded in front of a Hervey Bay fast food restaurant on Easter Sunday when the garden bed the Pialba mum was standing on suddenly collapsed.



Bystanders watched as she helplessly dangled in a large hole, before crawling out with minor injuries.



"It ate me," Ms Allen said, looking at the hole which she at one point feared would take her life.



"I stood on the garden bed and it just dropped instantly.



"I couldn't feel anything underneath me, my legs were kind of dangling down."

Her thongs were lost in the hole.

Niketa Allen chased her two year olds through a Hungry Jack's (Hervey Bay) garden bed and found herself chest deep in a sink hole. Valerie Horton

The sinkhole on Boat Harbour Dr has since been blocked off with Fraser Coast Regional Council workers expected to fill it in today.



It is believed the hole may have been caused by a leaking storm water pipe.



Aside from being left with cuts and bruising, Ms Allen has been traumatised by the experience, which she said has been replaying in her head.



She refuses to think about what could have happened to her two-year-old twins who were two steps away from the hidden sinkhole moments before her fall.



The reason she had walked through the garden bed in the first place was to stop her youngest son from hurting himself from climbing a fence.



"It's a garden bed, you expect it to be safe," she said.



"I feel anxious just thinking about it. It's very dangerous."

She's not the only one in the Fraser Coast region to have a traumatic tale of falling into an unexpected hole.



The Chronicle reported last year on a woman sinking neck-deep into sand while walking along Torquay Beach.

