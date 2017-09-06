Mum encouraged daughter to send boy lingerie snap

A MARYBOROUGH mother who encouraged her 14-year-old daughter to send a boy a photo of herself in a "bra and knicks" has fronted court, visibly embarrassed.

Dobbed into police by a step-parent of the young girl, the woman pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court on Monday to attempted indecent treatment of a child.

The 43-year-old woman's defence barrister Paul Rutledge said the boy that the photo was urged to be sent to was the girl's boyfriend, and the two teens were having what is called a 'Snapchat streak' on the popular mobile app, Snapchat.

"In Snapchat, you can maintain a history of messaging as long as you message every day, and that's called a streak," Mr Rutledge said.

"They sent 600-something (snaps.)"

Amidst the streak, the 14-year-old ran out of credit on her phone and logged into her account on her mum's phone.

"The boyfriend sent a request to the girl for a naked photo of her, which the mum saw," Mr Rutledge said.

"The mum should have immediately stepped in on this but she didn't, and she suggested underwear."

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson said the woman made continuous requests for her to send through the naughty photo.

"She said do it so it's there for him when he wakes up," Ms Wilson said.

"She said take a photo, and make sure you smile."

The court heard the girl ultimately did not send the photo, but told her mum she did.

Judge David Andrews said the incident highlighted the problem with sexting among young people.

"You had a desire to be the child's friend and to not disappoint the child," Judge Andrews said.

"It's inappropriate for children of that age to be encouraged to send photographs of themselves to other children."

The court also heard that the incident has severely impacted the family's dynamics.

"I don't accept that you are the soul cause of the damage that's been done to your daughter since the offending but it's part of it," Judge Andrews said.

The woman was sentenced to probation for 12 months.