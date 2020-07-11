Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mum fined after son refuses to go to school

Carlie Walker
11th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUM, who says she couldn't make her son go to school, has been fined in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The court heard the 38-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had tried to encourage her son, now 12, to attend school, but he flatly refused to go.

She pleaded guilty to one charge of obligation of a parent to ensure attendance.

There had been a period of turmoil for the family, with housing insecurity one of the main issues, the court was told.

The family had been living in a caravan.

But the child was now going to Carinity Education Glendyne and his attendance was improving.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said he understood the family had been through disruption but it was a parent's obligation to ensure their child attended school.

She was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

fccourt fceducation fcschool hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ARMED HOLD-UP: Coast supermarket worker injured

        premium_icon ARMED HOLD-UP: Coast supermarket worker injured

        Crime A man stole the till from the M’boro business

        Dodgy dumpers: Hundreds of ‘environmental vandals’ on notice

        premium_icon Dodgy dumpers: Hundreds of ‘environmental vandals’ on notice

        Environment The council has been inundated with illegal dumping complaints

        Don’t waste your waste: Help plan for pongy product

        premium_icon Don’t waste your waste: Help plan for pongy product

        Council News Council is looking for solid feedback on sewage issues

        WANTED: Have you seen suspects in $20k ciggie heist?

        WANTED: Have you seen suspects in $20k ciggie heist?

        Crime Police have released images of two people wanted over smoke haul