Mum fined after son refuses to go to school

A MUM, who says she couldn't make her son go to school, has been fined in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The court heard the 38-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had tried to encourage her son, now 12, to attend school, but he flatly refused to go.

She pleaded guilty to one charge of obligation of a parent to ensure attendance.

There had been a period of turmoil for the family, with housing insecurity one of the main issues, the court was told.

The family had been living in a caravan.

But the child was now going to Carinity Education Glendyne and his attendance was improving.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said he understood the family had been through disruption but it was a parent's obligation to ensure their child attended school.

She was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.