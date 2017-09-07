Mum tries to smuggle drugs for younger boyfriend into jail

Lynette Gayleen Loftus, 45, of Granville, attempted to smuggle drugs to her at-the-time boyfriend who was serving time in the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

INFATUATED by attention from a younger man, a Granville mother attempted to smuggle drugs to her at-the-time boyfriend while he was serving time in prison.

Lynette Gayleen Loftus, 45, tried to pass a number of drug tablets to the man at the Maryborough Correctional Centre, by hiding them in two balloons.

The man put the balloons containing the drugs inside his rectum before being caught by officers on July 8.

Loftus pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court this week to unlawfully supplying drugs to a person at a correctional facility.

Her defence barrister Paul Rutledge said the mother-of-three became friends with the prisoner while working at a local nursery.

"She was flattered by the attention of a younger, good looking bloke," Mr Rutledge said.

"In that context, she wasn't thinking clearly. She's apologetic, ashamed, and won't do it again."

Judge David Andrews sentenced Loftus to six-months imprisonment, wholly suspended.