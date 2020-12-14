Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A tree crashed through the roof of Ella McCartney's home while her family was inside at Coolum. Picture: Patrick Woods
A tree crashed through the roof of Ella McCartney's home while her family was inside at Coolum. Picture: Patrick Woods
Weather

Mum in shock after ‘huge’ tree smashes through roof

Matt Collins
14th Dec 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ella McCartney is counting her blessings after a large tree came crashing through the roof of her Coolum home on Sunday night.

Just after 9pm, Ms McCartney was relaxing on the couch after a big afternoon run when a loud crash came thundering from above her head.

A tree crashed through the roof of a Coolum home while a family was inside. Picture: Patrick Woods
A tree crashed through the roof of a Coolum home while a family was inside. Picture: Patrick Woods

According to Ms McCartney, the "huge" tree pierced through the ceiling of their two-storey home leaving water bucketing into the lounge room.

The Coast mum was in shock as she tried to comfort her two young children when they came racing into the lounge room.

Flash flooding wreaks havoc in peak-hour washout

MEGA GALLERY: Wild weather unleashes on Coast

"My husband came running out, he felt the whole house shake," she said.

"I've always wanted a water feature and a skylight."

See more photos from the fall here.

The tree crashed through the roof. Picture: Patrick Woods
The tree crashed through the roof. Picture: Patrick Woods
editors picks sunshine coast weather tree falls on roof
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Visitors set to be welcomed back to Fraser Island

        Premium Content Visitors set to be welcomed back to Fraser Island

        News It comes after the wildfire that has raged on the island was contained on the weekend.

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.

        ‘You’re not f***ing dying here today'

        Premium Content ‘You’re not f***ing dying here today'

        News "You’ve got three minutes to save my life"

        ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Premium Content ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Politics JobsFinder Queenslander portal delivers just 76 jobs at cost of $431k