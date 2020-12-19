Mum jailed after cutting off tracker

A TOWNSVILLE mother released from custody early after a violent robbery is back behind bars after hacking off her electronic monitoring bracelet.

Diana Ludlow, 39, faced the Townsville Magistrates Court from prison on Monday when she pleaded guilty to three offences.

Ludlow was sentenced to seven years' jail in the Townsville District Court in 2018 for her involvement in a brazen robbery where a balaclava-clad man, armed with a gun, stormed a Mount Louisa Pharmacy and demanded drugs as fearful shoppers took cover.

The parole board granted her early release under strict conditions, including that she wear an electronic GPS monitoring device, in March this year.

Prosecutor Cody Rowe said just two months after Ludlow was freed from custody, she took off the device.

"The strap was cut," he said.

Ludlow was charged with wilful damage after removing the device and was further charged with stealing after parts of the bracelet could not be recovered.

Ludlow also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge from 2019 after she was found in possession of liquid meth.

When she cut off the device Ludlow was on a suspended sentence from November 2019, the court was told.

It was the second time she breached the order. Mr Rowe asked Magistrate Cathy Wadley to order Ludlow pay restitution of $200 for the tracker.

Defence solicitor Mathai Joshi of Arthur Browne and Associates said his client's criminal history chronicled a battle with addiction.

"It is really one of a person who is struggling in and out of a very heavy addiction to dangerous drugs," he said.

"Methamphetamine has often been described as the scourge of Townsville and the scourge of many areas where there is a high level of criminal offending."

Ludlow was sentenced to three months' jail on each of her three charges, to be served concurrently. Ms Wadley suspended this sentence entirely. The suspended sentence will hang over Ludlow's head for 15 months.

Ludlow is eligible to apply for parole from today, but her fate is in the hands of the Parole Board.

