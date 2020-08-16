Mother of bride kicked out of daughter’s wedding

A woman has been kicked out of her own daughter's wedding - after delivering a brutal speech about the bride.

Although the wedding happened last year, the story is only now going viral, after the speech was on a Reddit thread.

The then-bride was unsure about inviting her own mother, who she wasn't on the best of terms with.

"I ultimately let her, hoping she would just deliver the same fluff about gaining a son that she did at my sister's wedding," the woman wrote.

But what she got was not some "fluff", but rather an absolutely savage response that would leave her reeling even a year later.

This mother used her daughter’s wedding as an opportunity to publicly scorn and humiliate her. File photo.

A year later, the daughter can still remember some of her mother's quotes verbatim.

"I'm happy Bride (the woman's name was replaced with simply 'bride') found someone that's not into looks, because I don't know how she would have afforded plastic surgery otherwise!" the mum reportedly said.

The bride explained that her mother has repeatedly made jibes about her appearance since she was young.

"I hope Groom is comfortable in a crappy apartment because Bride can never afford better!" the mum also said to the dozens of wedding guests

"Good for Groom for putting up with Bride's gross medical issues, bet he wouldn't have been interested if she had been diagnosed before they got together!" was another reported comment.

This was in reference to a chronic illness with which the bride had been diagnosed last year.

The entire wedding party watched on in frozen horror as the mother continued to deliver the savage speech.

The poor bride was beside herself.

"My husband and wedding party stared at me, frozen, waiting for my queue (sic) on how to react," the woman wrote.

Wedding guests took matters into their own hands after the mother went even further, referring to her own daughter as "damaged goods".

After this, a groomsman took charge, pulling the microphone away.

The bride went on to enjoy the party, not seeing her mum again that night.

Her whole family appears to have a similar spiteful streak, with the bride's sister apparently approving the speech.

"I found out the next day that the groomsmen had not only stopped her (the mother's) speech, they made her leave," she said.

"They didn't tell me because I would be too worried about the fallout to enjoy the party and I had already declared that I would avoid her all night.

