Mum of four ignores disqualification to get kids to school

Cathryn Louise Togo was back before the court yesterday for another driving offence

Cathryn Louise Togo was back before the court yesterday for another driving offence

A MOTHER of four accused police of picking on her when they caught her driving while disqualified to drop off her kids at school.

It was the third time Cathryn Louise Togo, 36, had been before the court for disqualified driving.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard she was caught driving on September 1 at Andergrove with two children and two teenagers in the car.

She had been fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for eight months earlier this year after a learner driver acted as her designated driver.

Because the designated driver was on their learners licence, Togo was in charge of the vehicle with a 0.139 per cent blood alcohol concentration – almost three times the legal limit.

Police prosecutor Harry Coburn said Togo was hostile and yelling at police about being picked on when she was just trying to take her children to school.

He said police let her take the kids to school and then spoke to her again, copping further abuse.

More stories:

19 mums behaving badly: Stealing, stalking, drugs and more

Crazed revenge: Why a Mackay dad tried to murder two people

Shit happens: Man’s blase response to killing two animals

Glamour launders cash for ice kingpin boyfriend

Mr Coburn said Togo had previous disqualifications in 2015 and 2014 as well as unlicensed driving offences.

He said she also had other red light and speeding offences in 2016 and 2017.

The court heard Togo’s mother had passed away earlier in the year, her daughter had been unwell and she had little support to look after her four children.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Togo did not have the right to blow 0.139 per cent earlier this year and put other lives at risk, then say “you can stick it, I’ve got to get my kids to school” when disqualified.

“It’s getting close to jail country. I think after this one, she is right square in the middle of jail country,” he said.

“If you want to know who’s fault it is, go and have a look in the mirror.”

Mr Dwyer fined her $1750 and disqualified her for another three years, to begin when her other disqualification ends.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists