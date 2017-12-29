Menu
How Coast mum of six dropped 30kg in four months

AFTER: James, Bernadette, Alexis and Annabelle Simpson. Not pictured: Tahlia, Nick, Sam and Lacey Simpson.
by

ONE YEAR ago, Bernadette Simpson made a promise to herself.

At the beginning of 2017, she told herself she was going to lose weight and become the best version of herself.

With just a few days left in the year, Mrs Simpson has done exactly that and she's ready to welcome 2018 as a completely different person.

Nearly two years ago, Mrs Simpson gave up smoking and stopped going to the gym.

<<READ MORE INSPIRING LOCAL WEIGHT LOSS STORIES HERE>>

Within six months, she gained 25kg.

"I fell pregnant and at 26 weeks I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes," she said.

"I had to go onto a special low carb diet and managed not to put on any weight the whole time I was pregnant.

"When you've got gestational diabetes, you've got a 50 per cent higher risk of getting diabetes later in life so my doctor said I needed to lose weight to avoid that outcome."

 

BEFORE: James and Bernadette Simpson with their son, Nick at his school graduation.
BEFORE: James and Bernadette Simpson with their son, Nick at his school graduation. Contributed

After assessing her current diet, she decided to fully commit to a low carb, high fat diet and within four months, she went from 105kg to 75kg.

Joining her journey was husband James, who lost 20kg in the same time frame.

It was her children's graduation photos when Mrs Simpson realised just how overweight she was.

"I saw how much bigger I was and I knew I had to do something about it and I needed to do it sooner rather than later," Mrs Simpson said.

"We're setting an example for our six kids and so we all eat healthier now and feel better for it."

Not only has Mrs Simpson changed the way she looked, she's changed the way she feels on the inside too.

"I feel completely different since losing the weight," she said.

"I actually had bad depression and anxiety and I haven't had to go on my medications since I've had my baby and she's seven months old now.

"I'm thinking more clearly, I don't crash every evening and I'm far more alert.

"When I wake up, I feel refreshed and it doesn't take me five coffee's to wake me up."

Mrs Simpson said anyone who hopes to lose weight in 2018 just had to work hard and commit to their resolution.

Local Partners