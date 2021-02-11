Mum pushes for dedicated space to grieve after losing baby

A petition is circulating calling for a bereavement suite for mums who lose babies at Hervey Bay Hospital.

Melanie Sten started the petition after losing her daughter when she was 39 weeks' pregnant.

"I'm starting this petition in the hope that a suite for families that go through the tragedy of pregnancy loss or neonatal death can be made in Hervey Bay Hospital," she wrote.

"In June 2019, we sadly lost our daughter at 38 weeks pregnant.

"When I went in to have her, we had to stay in a small hospital type room, a very clinical environment.

"I have seen several hospitals have really pretty rooms for these families to be able to stay for days to make precious memories with their children who have passed away.

"A nicely painted room, with a double bed for mum and dad to sleep in, a lounge, fridge, microwave … all the things needed so they do not have to endure the pain of seeing other women and babies when they just had their world shattered."

The petition is being circulated on change.org and has 150 signatures.

A spokesman from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said pregnancy loss was a traumatic experience for the mother, their partner and family.

"As a health service we're constantly trying to offer better support for families who experience stillbirth, miscarriage or neonatal death," he said.

"Hervey Bay Hospital experiences a small number of stillbirths among the roughly 860 births it performs each year

On admission to the hospital, mothers experiencing a stillbirth are seen by a consultant or Senior Medical Officer, they are provided with support from the hospital's social worker and, while in the maternity unit, they are provided with one-on-one care by a midwife.

"Our Maternity Unit currently provides a private room, that is not shared with other mothers and is separated from other rooms, for these mothers and their families.

"The Maternity Unit provides a cuddle cot to the family to ensure they have can spend as much time with their baby as they wish.

"Partners of women who experience a pregnancy loss are also able to stay the night with them in the private room.

"Our team also place a butterfly on the door of this room to indicate to staff that a family who has experienced a pregnancy loss occupies the room and to ensure their privacy is respected.

"A midwife and social worker will present options to the family for ongoing assistance post birth."

This assistance includes:

• A Memory Box is provided to mums containing - footprints/handprints, lock of hair if applicable, umbilical cord clip, identification bands, cot card with birth information, gift included generally candle or heart, teddy bear, photos given to parents.

• A Pregnancy Loss Australia information booklet or Information from Sands is given to the family.

• A Heartfelt professional photographer is arranged to come if parents give their consent, at no

charge to parents.

• A social worker visits numerous times throughout the admission, with home follow-up support

• Midwifery Home support extended for up to five days following discharge, either through visits or phone calls.

"WBHHS welcomes feedback about how we provide care for mothers who experience pregnancy loss and encourages patients and consumers to approach us directly and partner so we can work together," the spokesman said.