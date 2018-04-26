Menu
Reg and Phyllis McCubbin on their wedding day.
Reg and Phyllis McCubbin on their wedding day. Contributed
Mum received dreaded telegram while son served in war

Carlie Walker
by
26th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

A HEARTBROKEN mum received a notice telling her that her son had died while serving in Timor.

But to her shock and delight she would later find out her son was very much alive, just separated from his battalion.

Ken Sleep attended the Anzac Day service in Maryborough on Wednesday, paying tribute to those who had served their country, including his father-in-law Reg McCubbin, a World War II veteran.

Mr McCubbin was too ill to attend a service yesterday, but his incredible story was recounted in the Chronicle yesterday.

Mr McCubbin was part of Sparrow Force, a unit that fought to stop the Japanese invasion of Timor during World War II.

While many men became prisoners of war or were killed during the Japanese invasion, Mr McCubbin was able to evade capture and trekked 230km across Timor with about 15 mates who were all combat engineers.

Most of his battalion was however killed, prompting officials to believe he had suffered the same fate.

Thankfully Mr McCubbin was able to return to Toowoomba to recuperate after his time in Timor before he was redeployed to New Guinea.

He still lives in Maryborough .
 

    Local Partners