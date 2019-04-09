Comedian faked cancer for $83,000

This is the face of a woman charged with pretending to have cancer to fraudulently raise more than $82,000 in cash from generous members of the public who donated to fund her "treatment".

Nicole Elkabbas was investigated by detectives who questioned whether she actually had the deadly illness that she claimed to have in an online fundraising campaign.

Nicole Elkabbas said she needed money to pay for cancer treatment. Picture: INS News

The 40-year-old mum, who was known for her appearances on TV as a comedian, was charged on April 5 with six counts of fraud between February and August 2018 during which time she was said to have wrongly accepted £45,350 ($A83,133) from compassionate donors.

Like the notorious cancer fraudster Ellen Danagher, who was convicted of scamming her own siblings out of £21,000 ($A38,496) by claiming to have bowel cancer, Elkabbas will appear in court to have her claims of having the disease scrutinised by lawyers.

Elkabbas, from Broadstairs in Kent, has been given police bail pending a court appearance on May 2 before Margate magistrates.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "A Thanet woman has been charged with fraudulently accepting £45,350 in donations for an illness she allegedly did not have.

"Nicole Elkabbas is charged with six counts of fraud following an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

"She is alleged to have falsely claimed to have required treatment for cancer in order to receive donations from members of the public between February and August 2018."

