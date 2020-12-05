Mum says seducing an underage teenager ruined her life

Mother-of-three Teah Vincent says having sex with a 14-year-old male ruined her life after she faced charges over the liaison.

Mother-of-three Teah Vincent says having sex with a 14-year-old male ruined her life after she faced charges over the liaison.

A mum has revealed sex with a 14-year-old boy "wrecked" her life and claims she's been abused by trolls.

Teah Vincent, 32, has admitted initiating sex with the teen at her Gloucestershire home - but said she thought he was over 16.

On Thursday, December 3, she was found not guilty of knowingly having sex with an under-age boy after just one hour and four minutes of jury deliberation.

The mum-of-three revealed on Friday she feels "embarrassed" by the ordeal and now wants to focus on the future.

Ms Vincent told The Sun Online: "This has wrecked my life.

"It's also wrecked any chance I would have had of a career. I'm too embarrassed now to do anything.

"I feel hot-headed and emotional.

"I just want to put all my energy now into my children and look after them."

RELATED: Woman jailed for sex with underage boys

Teah Vincent says she’s embarrassed about the encounter,

'HURTFUL' ABUSE

Ms Vincent burst into a flood of tears after jurors cleared her at Gloucester Crown Court.

She then posted a picture of herself celebrating the news on Facebook, writing: "Not guilty. Thank you everyone that stood behind me and believed me it's been the hardest two years of my life.

"Welcome 2021 for me and my kids."

But Ms Vincent said she has been abused on social media despite the not guilty verdict.

She said: "I'm getting abuse on Facebook like you wouldn't believe. It's all so hurtful and wrong.

"I've got people on Facebook I've never met telling me I'm a bad mother and that is really upsetting because my kids are my world.

"The fact is I've been acquitted by a jury and people need to respect that.

"It's time for me to try and rebuild my life and just get on with it."

Vincent was found not guilty of knowingly having sex with a minor.

'BOY SAID HE WAS 16'

During the trial, jurors heard how the boy had been playing football with a pal near Ms Vincent's home when she invited them in for a drink.

Ms Vincent was then accused of taking one of the teens upstairs where she stripped off and they had sex.

She later said she was "sure" he had told her he was 16 and "looked much older".

Giving evidence, she added: "He definitely didn't tell me he was in Year Nine, or that he was only 14, before we had sex".

The court heard he had given a false date of birth on his Facebook profile - making him appear much older than his 14 years.

He claimed he never told Ms Vincent he was "16 going on 17" and blamed the wrong date of birth on a new phone he received for his 13th birthday.

In his summing up to the jury before they retired to consider their verdict Judge Ian Lawrie QC told them: "The issues in the case are straightforward. It comes down to the question of the boy's age.

Vincent was unaware the boy was only 14.

"The victim was a young virgin and she was a lot older than him, being more than twice his age. Ms Vincent took the lead sexually.

"Ms Vincent stated that the boy was flirting with her before he was taken upstairs to her bedroom. This might seem to be stretching credibility, as he was naive about sexual matters.

"Ms Vincent had never met the boy before, but had seen friends of his who were a lot older than him. She said she believed he was much older."

This article first appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission

Originally published as Mum says sex with boy, 14, ruined her life