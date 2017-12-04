Mum to face first Christmas without children after crash

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

IN 21 DAYS, Kerri Walker will face her first Christmas without her beloved children, Sarah and Daniel.



The two were killed on Easter Monday in a horror crash at Tiaro.



Since then, their mum has been fighting for justice for her son and daughter alongside Trisha Mabley, whose son Peter was injured in the crash.



Peter saw his two best friends die and had to learn how to walk again, while Sarah's teenage son also suffered significant injuries.



The man responsible for the crash, Donald George Gayler, appeared before in Maryborough Magistrates Court earlier this year.



He was fined $3000 and lost his licence for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.



The family launched a petition calling for tougher penalties for careless driving offences after the sentence was handed down.



Earlier this year, the Palaszczuk Government announced a proposal for tough new maximum penalties for driving offences that resulted in death or grievous bodily harm.



The proposed changes include mandatory minimum licence disqualification periods and an increase to the maximum penalty for offences causing death or grievous bodily harm.

The final minimum licence disqualification periods -which will be six months or more for careless driving offences and 12 months or more for dangerous driving offences - will be determined following further consultation before the Road Safety Bill is introduced to Parliament.



With the State Government still in caretaker mode, no action can yet be taken in legislating those proposals, but Ms Mabley has vowed to continue fighting for the proposed changes, with the ALP looking set to form a majority government.



"Being behind the wheels of a car, you earn that, that's not a gift," she said.



Ms Mabley said while there had been an election, that should not stop the legislation being made a priority.



Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said every life lost on Queensland's road was a tragedy.



There has been a spate of fatal crashes on the Fraser Coast caused by careless driving.



On November 24, another driver who caused a fatal crash was sentenced.



Cameron Edward Scheuber, 55, walked free from Maryborough Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention. The court heard the truck driver was following too closely behind the car in front of him when it became necessary to make a sudden stop.



He crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with the vehicle carrying Vicki Watson and Patricia Nell.



Ms Watson died at the scene while Ms Nell died later in hospital.



Scheuber had a poor traffic history, having been sentenced for careless driving in 1986 and 1994 and having received two speeding tickets since the fatal crash.



He was sentenced to four months imprisonment, wholly suspended, with an operational period of two years.



His licence was disqualified for six months.



Last month a coroner called for tougher driving penalties after he examined the death of Maryborough's Jo-Anne Fuller, who was killed on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd last year.



The man who caused the crash, Jacob Tobias McFarlane, was fined $1000 and was suspended from driving for four months after he pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention and driving with a licence that had been suspended by SPER.



Coroner David O'Connell urged the State Government to increase penalties for careless driving that resulted in death, making the same recommendation he made after he reviewed the death of Audrey Dow, who died in similar circumstances in Mackay.



Mr Bailey said the proposed changes were in line with recommendations handed down by the State Coroner.

