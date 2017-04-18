Mum slams pram snob parents: 'Get over yourselves'

The controversial mum, Gylisa, took to Facebook to slam pram snobbery

THE mum who caused a stir with a viral rant slamming other parents' pram snobbery has hit back at her critics.

Gylisa Jayne, 24, admitted she got pram envy when she couldn't fork out an eye-watering £1,500 for a high-end pushchair.

Instead, Gylisa, from Pensilva, Cornwall, borrowed a second-hand pram for her one-year-old, Lily.

But her impassioned Facebook rant, in which she slammed parents who treat their children's flashy prams as status symbols, received a mixed response from fellow mums.

Now Gylisa has hit back at her critics with a second Facebook post, where she thanks her supporters and told anyone who took offence at her initial rant to "get over themselves".

In her latest update, the cult-figure writes: "I absolutely stand by what I said. Pram snobbery exists.

"But my post wasn't written from jealousy, it wasn't written because I'm bitter. It wasn't written to shame anyone. And I certainly didn't write it to 'slam mums'….

"It WAS A F***ing JOKE !"

The controversial mum felt the need to speak out again after she was accused of being "jealous" of other people's success.

Gylisa and her partner, Ryan, couldn’t believe the cost of flash pushchairs

One critic even wrote: "In other words 'I can't afford the expensive prams I crave, so no one else should be allowed to have them.'"

But Gylisa stands by what she said and still believes in the existence of a judgemental "secret pram world".

In her initial post, she wrote: "I hadn't noticed prams before, or even really cared. But now I was introduced to the world of Pram Snobbery.

"I learnt that everyone else is either way richer than me, or it's just normal for a pram to cost more than we've ever spent on a f***ing CAR.

"Anyway, fast forward a year or so - and we got a second hand pram.

"Yes, everyone else's was worth at least 10x what mine was… But mine actually came out of a BOX this time, and not off a car boot stall for a tenner…

"Needless to say, the excitement didn't last long. And do you know why? Because no one tells you, when you are parting with your (or someone else's) hard earned cash..

"That you can have the Top of the Range, Ferrari-equivalent, Needed a loan for, flashiest pram in the whole world…

"But when they can walk, will they sit in it? Will they f***."