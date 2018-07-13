Mum smuggles USBs with porn and music into jail

A VISIT to see her son in jail ended in Colleen Marie Pettitt being arrested herself.

She smuggled two USB sticks, containing porn and music, into the Maryborough Correctional Centre on May 6.

Inside the jail, the 48-year-old wrapped the USBs in plastic, put them into a cup of soft drink, and placed the cup in front of her son.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel told Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday the event was an accident.

Mr Riedel said after Pettitt discovered the USB sticks in her pockets she panicked, being aware they were prohibited items.

He explained that Pettitt put the devices into the cup in an attempt to discreetly dispose of them.

"It wasn't her intention to hand them to her son," Mr Riedel said.

"There's no way he could have used them, in any event.

"She should have informed guards and regrets the incident."

Despite the excuse she pleaded guilty in the court appearance to the charge of taking a prohibited item into a jail.

Pettitt was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.