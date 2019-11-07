Mum sprays breast milk over crowd

WARNING: Graphic

OUTRAGEOUS video has captured the moment a raver sprays her breast milk over a dance festival crowd.

A blonde woman was filmed dancing at an EDM rave event held in southern California, USA.

Dressed in a skimpy black leotard, black hat, sunglasses and red shoes, she began fiddling with her outfit and threw a few moves on the dance floor - but no one realised what was about to come.

In an unexpected move, she unveiled her right boob and began shooting breast milk at the crowd.

In the video taken by Eric Falconi, one man in the audience could be heard shouting: "Oh sh*t, Jesus Christ!" as the mother continued dancing.

Other people were heard screaming "Oh my God" while many cheered her on. Others began laughing hysterically while some watched in utter shock.

The mother then began twerking and shooting her breast milk up in the air and one raver even approached her with her mouth open, appearing to consume the breast milk.

The 42-second clip has since been uploaded to So Cal Edm Events' Twitter account, gaining more than 10.2 million views.

"I assume she just had a baby and that milk is being dispensed to the public instead of her child," one wrote.

Another said: "Yooooo breast milk is like f***n gold and she's just squirting out like it's water?"

One wrote: "Okay but how does she produce so much milk?"

Some people even commented on why breast milk was a "big deal".

One user said: "I don't know why people make a big deal over breastmilk," to which So Cal Edm Events replied, "The breast milk is not a big deal, her squirting it like a super soaker is."