Mum steals, breaching parole for burnouts with baby in car

DANGEROUS DRIVER: Carly Anne McNamara hit a man in her car after doing during burnouts while her baby was in the back.

A MOTHER has faced court for stealing while she was on parole for wreaking havoc on Coast roads with her baby in the car.

Carly Anne McNamara, from Kallangur, advertised an iPhone online in June but ceased contact with the buyer after receiving payment.

Breaching her parole, she stole baby clothes from Big W at Bundaberg in April.

In July she stole groceries from Woolworths at Roma, and failed to give her identifying particulars at Caloundra Police Station.

"The defendant appears before the court with an amenable history especially in relation to offences of dishonesty, it's littered, there is nine pages of criminal history," police prosecutor Jeanette Grigoris said.

"She was on parole at the time in relation to these offences and she's also had imprisonment in the past in relation to stealing offences.

"It is my submission that a term of imprisonment is appropriate."

While in custody, McNamara appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to four charges.

She was given six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay restitution for the stolen goods.

McNamara recently finished parole for the dangerous operation of a vehicle, aggravated by prior similar convictions.

With her partner and baby in the car, the mother-of-three did burnouts at Caloundra in March last year and travelled onto the wrong side of the road towards a man walking on the footpath.

In September 2018 she was given nine months parole for the offence.