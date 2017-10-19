Mum tells how she lost six dress sizes

WHILE she may not have ran for three days like Forrest Gump, Jacinta Dickenson did walk until she couldn't walk any more.

And in the process, she dropped six dress sizes in 18 months.

"On December 2 (2015) I just started walking," she said.

"I walked as far as I could go and sometimes until I couldn't walk any more - I felt a bit like Forrest Gump."

With no scales in sight at Ms Dickenson's home, she turned to her dress sizes to indicate how much weight she was losing.

Eventually, Ms Dickenson dropped from a size 22 to a 10-12.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY STORIES AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

As well as desiring a healthier life and a confidence boost, grief was the key inspiration for Ms Dickenson's journey.

In 2012, Ms Dickenson lost her father in a plane crash, two weeks later she lost her grandmother to dementia.

In 2013 she went through a divorce leaving her to raise her four children alone.

Two years later her mother became terminally ill with metastatic bone cancer and was Ms Dickenson was her carer until she passed in 2016.

"I started in a bit of a dark place of which I was suffering badly with grief," she said.

"Throughout this pain in my heart and coping with raising my kids I needed to release the energy somehow."

"(Walking) helped to helped with calming the storm in my mind and my heart and I started noticing the difference it was making physically and kept with it."

The foods this teen cut to lose 60kg in 12 months

In conjunction with walking, Ms Dickenson made significant changes to her diet eating smaller meals and slowly eliminating sugars.

With four kids, Ms Dickenson said she ate relatively healthy to begin with and has since become an inspiration for her children.

Not to mention the motivation she received from negative comments on the street.

While on her walks, Ms Dickenson would listen as strangers driving by yelled degrading comments and insulting names.

Ms Dickenson said the entire journey made her stronger, happier and healthier.

"I learned so much about myself and my strength along the way," she said.

"I've learned just how strong I really am and that I should ever doubt my ability to push past the point I would normally quit."