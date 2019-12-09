Mum turns passion into career to help ease cancer challenge

Janine Gillingham celebrates her USC graduation with her children Marcus and Isobel.

Janine Gillingham celebrates her USC graduation with her children Marcus and Isobel.

A FORMER stay-at-home-mum from Hervey Bay has turned her passion for helping people into a career, becoming a registered nurse at Genesis Health Care's radiation oncology centre.

Janine Gillingham, 30, graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast with a Bachelor of Nursing Science earlier this year.

Nursing Science graduate Janine Gillingham with Lecturer in Nursing Science Sam Walsh.

Now, she plays an important role in the treatment and support of patients receiving radiation therapies.

"I love that this career path as an oncology nurse allows me to provide holistic, patient-centred care," she said.

"The most rewarding aspect of this role is that I get to know all the patients and I can share their excitement when they have finished their treatments."

Enrolling in a Master of Nursing is next on Ms Gillingham's list, with the possibility of incorporating her interest in immunology into a clinical nursing research project.