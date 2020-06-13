Mum walked from crash scene with young kids
An investigation is underway following a single-vehicle crash in Canterbury late Friday night.
At about 10.50pm, emergency services were called to the intersection of High St and Cooks Ave, after receiving reports that a car crashed into a telegraph pole, causing it to snap.
Police have been told that after the crash, the female driver got out of the vehicle, removed two children - aged seven and four - from the back seat, and walked away, abandoning the vehicle.
A short time later, officers from Burwood Police Area Command attended, before being notified by witnesses at the scene that the female driver was nearby.
The 31-year-old woman and children were returned to the scene and assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics as a precaution, before the woman was taken to Canterbury Hospital for mandatory testing.
The children were uninjured and taken into care by a family member.
A child at risk notifcation has been made.
Inquiries continue.
