Mum wants to relieve financial strain of child care

Emma McDermott, with Spencer, 6, and Cooper, 3, has established Emma's Family Day Care at Fernvale. Cordell Richardson

A FERNVALE mum has set up her own business with the aim of providing affordable child care, knowing full well the financial strain it can have on families.

Emma McDermott started working in the field in high school but put her career to the side because the cost of child care became too much.

The 28-year-old started a Certificate III in Children's Services while in Year 11 and landed her first job at a child care centre as a 17-year-old.

When she had her own kids, the cost of keeping them in child care started to pile up so she decided to look after them during the day while doing bar work at night.

But she has returned to her calling in the past month, sensing the opportunity to set up her own operation with options lacking in the area.

She has established Emma's Family Day Care in partnership with Choices Family Day Care, first welcoming kids a couple of weeks ago.

It operates out of her home in the masterplanned Honeywood Fernvale estate.

"My husband has lived in Fernvale his whole life," she said.

"We love the area but there's only one centre in the area (Goodstart Early Learning Fernvale) so there's a big need for it.

"Mums can't afford to go back to work full time as day care costs can take most of their wage."

The day care is currently at 50 per cent capacity with bubs up to school age kids and Mrs McDermott believed there was plenty of room to establish her own venture in the area.

"There's always waiting lists and people are always looking for before and after school," she said.

"I'm excited and nervous as well. Being in a small town, word gets around.

"I want to make it the best care I can for the children. I want them to feel safe and secure and to have fun with them."