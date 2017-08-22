Mum warns after son's close call with deadly sandwich

A piece of bone found in turkey breast bought at a Gympie supermarket.

A GYMPIE mother was left shaken yesterday when her 7-year-old son began choking on a bone buried in a piece of sliced turkey meat.

"It was really terrifying," mother of two Kerrie Williams told The Gympie Times.

"I made toasted sandwiches and the next minute my son started choking."

A piece of bone found in turkey breast bought at a Gympie supermarket.

The mother of two said she had prepared lunch for her young sons with deli meat bought from a Gympie supermarket that was supposed to be boneless.

"He was going red," the mother explained, which she saw when she ran into the room alerted by her other son's screams.

"I gave him a whack on the back and out came a bone - but I couldn't understand where the bone had come from."

Ms Williams contacted the supermarket but was not happy with how the complaint was initially dealt with.

Connor and Cooper Harcla, whose mother Kerrie Williams wants to warn parents to check food for bones.

But her main concern was to get the message out to other parents to check all food thoroughly before serving it.

"If it was a smaller child or if I wasn't there - I hate to think what would have happened," she said.

The Gympie Times has contacted the supermarket and is awaiting comment.