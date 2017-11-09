Menu
Mum watches as thief drives off in her car

This silver Toyota Camry was stolen from Neptune St.
This silver Toyota Camry was stolen from Neptune St. Contributed
Amy Formosa
by

A MUM of three had just unloaded her groceries when she watched in disbelief as someone drove off in her car.

Janette Kattenberg and a friend had returned home from a trip to the shops and were just about to go back to the car when the unthinkable happened.

"I saw the car lights from my lounge room and looked outside the window to see someone drive off in my car," the Maryborough mum said.

"We live on a dead end street so it's uncommon to see car lights at that time of night.

"I was in complete shock," she said.

The worried single mother, who said she had left the keys in the car, phoned the police straight away.

Her silver Toyota Camry, registration 671 IUH, was parked outside the front of her house on Neptune St when the incident happened at 6.30pm on Saturday.

Ms Kattenberg decided to reach out to the public after the police have had no luck finding the vehicle as yet.

"I just want my car back," she said.

"It's got my friend's wallet in it and the the children's birth certificates."

Ms Kattenberg believes it was an isolated incident.

"One of my neighbours saw a bloke hanging around on the same night and she mentioned he had leg tattoos," she said.

"My friend's debit card was used at Dan Murphy's about an hour after it happened.

"Thank god my dad has been able to lend me his vehicle."

Police are investigating.

If you have information that may help police please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

