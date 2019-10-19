Mum who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth to baby

Carla was in a state of shock when her baby daughter suddenly arrived. Source: Carla Collazo

Crouched over the toilet, Carla couldn't tell if it was the pain or the fear that was more intense.

Less than an hour earlier, the American woman had felt perfectly fine - but now she was in so much agony she could barely move.

As the waves of sharp pain continued to radiate from her stomach, Carla tried to work out what was happening to her body.

She assumed she had an ovarian cyst or a blood clot - until she felt a head emerging from between her legs.

"I immediately screamed," she first wrote on Cafe Mom.

"What happened next is a blur. But I pushed again and then I heard a baby fall into the toilet.

"I was just absolutely terrified."

For her entire life, Carla had wanted to become a mother.

She loved caring for her siblings' kids and dreaming of the day she would have a baby of her own.

But after she was diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) - it seemed like the universe had other plans.

For three years, Carla and her boyfriend tried for a baby with no success.

Eventually, Carla came to terms with the fact that she might never have a baby.

But then she started bleeding.

Carla was at her boyfriend's house at the time - and naturally assumed that the blood and cramps were just the start of her period.

Her boyfriend, however, seemed extremely concerned and tried to take her to hospital.

Carla managed to convince him to take her to her sister-in-law Alexandra's house instead.

It was there that Carla collapsed in pain on the toilet - delivering her very unexpected baby just minutes later

"My water had broken, but I didn't know. The thought never crossed my mind," she said.

"None of it felt real. It was all happening so fast, and I didn't know what to do."

Standing the doorway of the bathroom, Alexandra started at Carla in horror - certain that she had just had a stillbirth.

"But then we heard, 'Whaaaa!' and knew the baby was breathing!" Carla said.

"This miracle newborn was OK! But we were all in shock."

On the phone to the paramedics, Alexandra followed their instructions to clean Carla and her newborn daughter and get them comfortable.

"We didn't even know the baby's gender until a paramedic asked," Carla said.

"We just knew the baby was breathing and that's all that mattered at that point."

Carla and her daughter, who she decided to call Amoura, were taken to hospital to be checked out.

Incredibly, they were both healthy - although Amoura ended up spending four weeks in the NICU as she had been born at 34 weeks.

As much as Carla fell in love with her baby straight away, it took a while for the reality that she actually had a daughter to set in.

"I had taken pregnancy tests on two occasions while I was unknowingly pregnant with Amoura but they came back negative," Carla said.

"My boyfriend said I seemed more tired than usual and thought I should take a test, and I figured it couldn't hurt. Why not? Well, it was wrong.

"I hadn't gained any weight, still got my period, and the only movement I felt was at night, which I attributed to gas. That was it, nothing else."

Carla went back to work just two weeks after the birth - knowing she needed the money to buy everything she needed for Amoura.

She visited her daughter in the hospital each night, counting down the days until she could take her home.

Eventually, after a four-week stay, Amoura was given the all-clear and allowed to go home with her mummy.

"I'm not going to lie - it's still overwhelming," Carla said.

"I'm lucky my boss is willing to work with me and that my family has got a lot of the baby gear I'll need.

"But I know I'll get everything done in the short period of time I have, instead of nine months because, well, I have to.

"This past year I'd let myself give up on everything before she came, but not anymore."

