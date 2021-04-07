Mum who died in charity bin revealed

Mates of a "creative and vibrant" mother-of-three found dead inside a charity bin on the Gold Coast have claimed her family have still not been told the "whole story".

Mikki O'Shea, 43, became stuck in one of the bins behind Stockland Burleigh Heads Shopping Centre before her body discovered two days ago.

Her body was discovered by a woman donating clothes at 7am on Monday.

Queensland Police are not treating her death as suspicious, instead describing it as a case of misadventure.

They say initial reports suggested Ms O'Shea was trying to grab something from the bin when the lid came down and trapped her. Early investigations indicate that her neck became stuck in the bin.

Mikki O’Shea, 43, was discovered two days ago.

Friends set up a GoFundMe page on Tuesday to cover the cost of her funeral and support her family.

"Mikki was a vibrant, creative, and just all around amazing person who was a devoted single mother to her three kids," the crowd-funding page reads.

"She was the most generous person someone could ever meet. She was such a joyful woman who always lived life vicariously.

"The family of Mikki is going through a very difficult time as this was a horrible accident that no one could've expected. The family has still not been told the whole story."

Another woman who previously worked with Ms O'Shea said together they had "shared the good and the bad, and the ups and the downs" of life.

The woman; s body was discovered at Stocklands shopping centre, Burleigh Heads. Picture: NCA Newswire / Scott Powick

"I feel privileged to have been your friend for so long," she wrote.

"I love [you] mate and am heartbroken to lose you."

Paramedics were called to the scene but Ms O'Shea was dead when they arrived.

A large police presence, including multiple police cars, remained at the scene for several hours on Monday morning.

A similar tragedy happened in 2015 in Sydney when a man died while trying to shelter from the rain in an inner Sydney charity bin.

A passer-by made the discovery at Rosebery in November of that year after they spotted the 38-year-old man's body dangling out of the charity bin while driving past.

It is believed the man may have been attempting to access the charity bin when he became stuck and sustained fatal injuries.

Do you know more? Email benajmin.graham@news.com.au

Originally published as Mum who died in charity bin revealed