Health

Mum who fought for entitlements loses battle with cancer

by Nilsson Jones
5th Mar 2021 5:10 AM
A terminally ill Gold Coast mother who took her employer to court over long-service-leave entitlements has lost her battle with cancer.

Sandra Brant, 41, made headlines last year when, during court proceedings, she was ordered to provide further evidence she was sick.
Mrs Brant, who had stage-four bowel cancer, was seeking $30,000 in long-service leave from the company, which is embroiled in several court actions, including one involving Mrs Brant's sister-in-law, former Hi-5 entertainer Lauren Brant.
Mrs Brant, the wife of former BLK chief executive Tyron Brant, said at the time she was disgusted by the company's actions.

 

 

Her death was announced on her Instagram account today.

"At 10.20am on 4 March 2021, our beautiful Sandra Rosemary Brant, grew her wings at the young age of 41," it said.
"Sandra lived, always with the most beautiful smile, and acted on what brought her heart joy.

"She absolutely loved her husband Tyron, son Connor and daughter Allegra, with her whole being."
Lauren Brant posted the same statement to her Instagram page.
"Sandra was strong and graceful through her suffering and inspired us all," she said.
"Funeral details to celebrate and honour our Sandy will be announced soon."

 

 

Sandra Brant with children Allegra and Connor last year
Originally published as Mum who fought for entitlements loses battle with cancer

 

