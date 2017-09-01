Mum who lost her children in horror crash wants law changed

Victor Bosley, Kerri walker and Trisha Mabley waiting for the sentencing of Hervey Bay's Donald Gayler.

THE friends and family of Sarah and Daniel Walker want to use the memory of their loves one to help others by making the penalties for driving without due care and attention harsher.

The siblings died after a BMW driven by Donald George Gayler, 66, collided with the Mazda 6 they were travelling in on Easter Monday.

Their mum Kerri Walker spoke out in front of Maryborough Magistrates Court after Gayler was fined $3000 and lost his licence for three months.

Ms Walker said Mr Gayler's actions had taken her children from her and the fight to change legislation was far from over.

"We're on a mission now. We're going to do all we can to have these laws changed."

Victor Bosley, Sarah's fiance, said the family felt like they had witnessed a "massive injustice".

He said they would be taking their case to the coroner's office in Queensland to get the laws relating to driving without due care and attention reviewed.

"We feel like the punishment does not suit the crime," he said.

"We need the laws in Queensland changed."