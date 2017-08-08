24°
Mum who started study later in life wins major traineeship award

Annie Perets
| 8th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
AWARD WINNER: Brooke McMullen is the North Coast 2017 Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year.
AWARD WINNER: Brooke McMullen is the North Coast 2017 Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year.

WHILE working as a receptionist at a training provider, Brooke McMullen had a desire to gain a qualification of her own after watching others achieve their education goals.

The Hervey Bay mother-of-two had never studied before prior to beginning her journey some 18-months ago enrolling into a Certificate III in Business Administration.

She completed the studies by undertaking a traineeship with her existing workplace, Simple Solution Training and Consulting.

"Seeing people with their piece of paper, made me want one,” Ms McMullen said.

"We had a 70-year-old man studying aged care, and I just thought that's amazing, and it made me really motivated.”

But her certificate is not the only new piece of paper she has recently added to her portfolio collection.

Ms McMullen's hard work and dedication were recognised and she won a prestigious award from Queensland Training.

She was awarded the 2017 Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year for the North Coast Queensland region.

"I was stoked to make it into the top five, and when said I was the winner, I was just shocked,” she said.

"I never expected to win an actual award for doing my studies.”

She has since been promoted at work and is now the administration team leader.

Ms McMullen admits it was tough juggling the traineeship with mum duties, and getting the award meant a lot.

"If I can do it, anyone can,” she said.

"It's never too late to do something you want.

"I got really lucky in that I was working during school times and it worked with my life.”

Ms McMullen will now go to the state finals for a chance to be the Queensland trainee of the year, with the winner to be announced next month.

She has plans of getting more qualifications in leadership and training.

