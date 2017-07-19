22°
Mum with diabetes climbs state's peak

Boni Holmes
| 19th Jul 2017 7:19 AM
Marlene Luceis preparing to climb Queensland's tallest peak. She is pictured over looking Woowoonga National Park.
Marlene Luceis preparing to climb Queensland's tallest peak. She is pictured over looking Woowoonga National Park.

MARLENE Luce is feeling on top of the world, hiking Queensland's highest peak.

After losing 15 kilograms since the beginning of the year, the Mungar mum of two said she has found herself addicted to mountain climbing.

Marlene is 53 and was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 33.

She started climbing mountains this year after visiting a friend in Townsville who said she had packed on the pounds.

"I climbed a few mountains up there and then my kids and I have climbed some tough slopes in the Sunshine Coast including Mount Cooroora,” she said.

"After that I decided that was it and went out and bought the boots, gloves, walking sticks.

"I want to show people, especially those with type 1 diabetes, that you still can do things.

"I also was enjoying it and the kids love doing it.”

The Mungar mum said when she was finally diagnosed, she was admitted to hospital for four days.

She was having five injections of insulin per day until changing her program to an insulin pump.

"The pump monitors what I am doing every five minutes,” Marlene said.

"The beauty of the pump is I can see what my readings are doing, so all the way up the mountain I will need less insulin than normal because I am exerting myself.

"I have found I have more spikes when I am not exercising.”

Marlene has also joined the Wildlife Preservation Society of Queensland's Fraser Coast Branch which holds monthly walks and numerous workshops and outings.

"They are a group of like-minded people, and it's nice to find these places in our region,” she said.

"There is also Mount Woowoonga, out past Mount Walsh near Biggenden, which I was told was good training for Bartle Frere.

"So I took my daughter up that and then did Mount Walsh, because you can't stop at one.”

Due to her addiction to mountain climbing, Marlene has also been using an exercise bike and has changed her lifestyle.

"I do feel better - I have lost weight because I exercise but also went the other way and have cut down my alcohol intake to next to nothing and changed my diet,” she said.

"I am now eating more vegetables so I am putting in the good stuff and I think my skin is looking better.

"I believe it has made me a happier person.”

Topics:  diabetes fchealth fraser coast mountain climbing

