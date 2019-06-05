Mum's 'careless attitude' slammed in court

A MOTHER-of-four has narrowly escaped jail after she failed to do a single hour of her community service order.

The 30-year-old New Zealander was sentenced to complete 120 hours of unpaid work for drugs charges in February 2018.

Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Angelina Mitchell failed to complete any service.

Magistrate Terry Duroux accepted Mitchell was pregnant during the 12-month order but slammed her careless attitude towards the law.

"Your criminal history is nothing short of disgraceful," Mr Duroux said.

"You have a cavalier approach to the law in Queensland.

"You are a guest of this country on a visa - behave yourself, it ain't rocket science."

"I accept that life gets in the way.

"You are separated, and you have children in your care, your former partner is currently in jail.

"I accept you were having issues with your community service, but when you're having issues, you go and talk to them and tell them what's going on... but you did not."

Mitchell was convicted, fined $400 and sentenced to three months in jail, with immediate parole.