Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle. Valerie Horton
Crime

Mum's 'careless attitude' slammed in court

Jodie Callcott
by
5th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER-of-four has narrowly escaped jail after she failed to do a single hour of her community service order.

The 30-year-old New Zealander was sentenced to complete 120 hours of unpaid work for drugs charges in February 2018.

Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Angelina Mitchell failed to complete any service.

Magistrate Terry Duroux accepted Mitchell was pregnant during the 12-month order but slammed her careless attitude towards the law.

"Your criminal history is nothing short of disgraceful," Mr Duroux said.

"You have a cavalier approach to the law in Queensland.

"You are a guest of this country on a visa - behave yourself, it ain't rocket science."

"I accept that life gets in the way.

"You are separated, and you have children in your care, your former partner is currently in jail.

"I accept you were having issues with your community service, but when you're having issues, you go and talk to them and tell them what's going on... but you did not."

Mitchell was convicted, fined $400 and sentenced to three months in jail, with immediate parole.

More Stories

drugs charges fccourt fccrime maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Secret sex game with nephew exposed in M'boro court

    premium_icon Secret sex game with nephew exposed in M'boro court

    Crime An innocent drawing has exposed a "secret game” of sexual abuse between a boy and his uncle

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:04 AM
    Fraser Coast set to shiver through another chilly morning

    premium_icon Fraser Coast set to shiver through another chilly morning

    News Hervey Bay will be a little warmer at seven degrees.

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Man found with loaded gun after fleeing from police

    premium_icon Man found with loaded gun after fleeing from police

    Crime A knife and pistol were found near the man's bike after his arrest

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Memorial to be held for Bay mum, children, killed in crash

    premium_icon Memorial to be held for Bay mum, children, killed in crash

    News The service will be held at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:01 AM