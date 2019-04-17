Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Helene Dyke couldn't believe the result in her home. Source: Supplied.
Helene Dyke couldn't believe the result in her home. Source: Supplied.
Offbeat

Mums in frenzy over $1.25 product's magic power on stains

by Laura Aubusson
17th Apr 2019 11:47 AM

A cheap Aldi cleaning product is being praised online for a special power it's not designed for.

Mums in a Facebook cleaning group are raving about the $1.25 Aldi Di-San stain remover, but not for its laundry duties.

The mothers have discovered it not only removes stains from clothes but also works wonders on stubborn grout stains - even cleaning dirt that has built up over ten years.

Mum Amie Brennan said she only did a "first lazy ass attempt" with the spray on her bathroom floors, and was stunned with the result.

"Minimal effort involved. Sprayed it on, left it for a bit. Light scrub of the grout with the grout brush, wipe clean. Who knew I had white grout under there," she said.

"Where have you been all my life Di-San?"

The Facebook group has about 90 posts about the cheap product with most celebrating it's magic results on floor tiles in the bathroom and kitchen as well as around fireplaces.

Alinta De Boer said she did just one tile with the spray and was immediately thrilled.

"Pretty impressed! The grout was actually black and it's come back to its original cream, it's not been scrubbed in 10 years," she said.

Brooke Barnes, @thewellmum, and her partner were "wowed" after using it on their bathroom tiles. They then used it on her fireplace, and it "got every single sign of burnt whatever it was off" leaving it looking "brand spanking new".

Helene Dyke was also amazed at the immediate difference and told Kidspot she was  "over the moon".

"With the house being over 30 years old and trying straight Domestos then the mixture of bi-carb and vinegar. This product is more effective," she said.

"I am literally now its biggest fan."

"A big thank you to this group, Di-San, Colgate toothbrushes and a bit of elbow grease. Great exercise for the good old bingo wings."

Others have gone on to use the spray on other products and found it easily wiping away soap scum on shower screens, marks on leather lounges, crayon artwork off walls and bringing white shoes back to life.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.

More Stories

aldi magic mums stain remover
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    News From boosting pensions to helping people stay at home longer, there were many suggestions as to how to make life better for seniors.

    COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    premium_icon COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

    News He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital where he received treatment.

    JACKPOT: Hervey Bay man in shock after $50k keno win

    premium_icon JACKPOT: Hervey Bay man in shock after $50k keno win

    News The man had never won much more than a meat tray.

    Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    premium_icon Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    Council News It follows the tender being given to a Sunshine Coast business