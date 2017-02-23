Mum's message after dog survives eastern brown snake

WELCOME HOME: Rees, Will and Micah Green are happy to see their dog Peach home safe and sound after she protected them from a snake.

A PROPERTY owner fears for the lives of her children after her pet dog nearly died after being bitten by an eastern brown snake.

While the much-loved golden labrador saved her children this time, the dry weather poses a threat to not only Elsie Green and her family but others on the Fraser Coast.

"It could have been any of the kids," Elsie said.

The mother of seven was home-schooling her boys in the study when she heard Peach's specific snake bark that's short, sharp and aggressive only to look out and see the dog battling with what she described as a very angry eastern brown snake.

"In the 20 seconds it took to walk to the front door, Peach was paralysed a few metres away from the snake," Elsie said.

"Her eyes were bulging from their sockets, tongue protruding, completely unresponsive and her bowels began to loose," Elsie described.

Elsie said it was astounding to see how quickly the venom took hold.

After going to the vet and finding out the cost of the antivenin along with care and medication, Elsie regrettably said this was out of her ability to afford.

She asked the vet how they could give her a fighting chance.

"He went out the back to fetch some cortisone but came back instead with an expired (2015) antivenin that he said we could try for free. He administered this over about 15 minutes via a syringe and instructions of how to help her kidneys cope with the after effects," Elsie said.

Elsie, who lives at a property at Point Vernon that backs onto paddocks, said it was a message to all property owners to be vigilant and act quickly during the dry weather.

"I was told the dog would have died within 24 hours... I couldn't imagine this happening to a child," Elsie said.

"The dogs have kept the snakes away from the kids in the eight years we've lived here.

"Over the years we've had at least 10-15 brown snakes and we've had a red belly black, tree snakes and a taipan, but we've never had a snake bite before," she said.