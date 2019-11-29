Mum’s next-level $1900 Bunnings cubby

When it comes to keeping your kids outside and playing all summer, one Queensland mum has found the perfect solution - and managed to make it look as stylish as possible at the same time.

Instagram influencer Eleesha Quinn has transformed an ordinary cubby house from Bunnings into a Hamptons-style haven for her three daughters; seven-year-old Logan, five-year-old Aleeia and three-year-old Isla, in just two weeks.

The seriously chic design looks nicer than most people's homes (mine included), with Ms Quinn including all the perfect little extras needed for a summer hide-out.

Ms Quinn, who lives in Bundaberg, told news.com.au she got her inspiration for the design while looking online at ideas for the new home she and her husband are going to build.

Eleesha Quinn designed the cubby house for her three daughters.



"I just really wanted it to be an extension of the style I like and what I'm going to build with the home," she said.

"When you're sitting in your home and looking out into your backyard - the kids are going to love it regardless of what it looks like, right? - but if it can be aesthetically pleasing for you as parents and be an extension of your home, that brings a lot more value too when you're looking at selling, if everything can tie in."

Ms Quinn gave the Bunnings cubby house a Hamptons-style makeover.

Ms Quinn used the $1896 STILLA Hideout Tower Cubby House, using Bunnings' play equipment assembly service to get it put together.

Then with the help of her husband and parents, painted the cubby house white and the roof charcoal.

In keeping with the theme, Ms Quinn also added a $19 brass bell and $18.90 matching door handle, as well as two $15.40 charcoal flowerboxes to its veranda, all from Bunnings.

As well as painting the playhouse, they added a brass bell.

Around the cubby house, which has a sandpit underneath, they built a wooden deck complete with a white pergola adorned with $18 solar party lights, also from Bunnings.

Ms Quinn decided to add the deck to prevent a common problem that plagues cubby houses.

"I said to hubby I don't want there to be this huge patch of dead grass because it's shaded all the time," she explained. "That will be where the girls will want to play in the afternoon, let's do a deck under it."

On the deck Ms Quinn put two adorable child-sized sun loungers which she had purchased from Costco years ago, sewing charcoal covers for the green and white cushions.

They adorned the pergola with solar party lights.

For the finishing touch, she added a $400 rattan swing chair from homewares store Hunter & Nomad.

Sharing the finished product on Instagram, Ms Quinn's followers were quick to praise the stunning results.

"No way!!! Is this seriously from Bunnings??? That's incredible," one person wrote.

"Oh my gosh this is amazing!! I would totally use this myself. Sod it being just for the kids," another added.

But more importantly the cubby has proved a hit with her daughters, who absolutely love the new play space.

"Kids are surrounded by bright colours and so much going on all the time," Ms Quinn said. "I really wanted it to just be just a nice space where they would just go and play, and it would just feel really relaxing.

"Obviously I wanted it to look aesthetically pleasing for my eyes too," she added with a laugh.

"They love it. They go up there and they sit on the swing, Logie reads, the other girls love going to the sandpit, it's really nice."