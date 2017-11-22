Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Mums passionate about women's empowerment

Join Corinne Kisbee NLP Practitioner, NLP Coach and Timeline therapy practitioner and Christie Kearney (left) positive body image speaker and real health ambassador for an intimate morning where they will share their journey to self love and take you on your own 'journey'.
Join Corinne Kisbee NLP Practitioner, NLP Coach and Timeline therapy practitioner and Christie Kearney (left) positive body image speaker and real health ambassador for an intimate morning where they will share their journey to self love and take you on your own 'journey'. contributed
by Boni Holmes

FRASER Coast mums who have a passion for women's empowerment will share their journey and help others to overcome the daily struggles.

Corinne Kisbee and Christie Kearney met about three years ago at a Fraser Coast Women in Business event.

"We just got along like a house on fire and we had a lot of similar traits so we've kept in touch," Corinne said.

Corinne said she saw other people achieving great things in their life and wanted to know how she could create that for her life.

"I actually reached out to successful people and said how do I do what you do," she said.

"I modelled them, I suppose, mirrored what they were doing and that's got me where I am today.

"I am very proud of my achievements - I feel this is just the beginning for me."

Corinne is a NLP Practitioner, NLP Coach and Timeline therapy practitioner and Christie a positive body image speaker and real health ambassador.

During their successes the two mums have gravitated together to form a partnership and will host their Self Love Sunday at Sunrise this Sunday.

"We will both be sharing our journeys as how we have come to where we are in our lives now so that way people can see it hasn't always been like this," Corinne said.

"Show them that anything is possible with the right tools and techniques and the right mindset - give them daily tips to implement into their own lives."

Corinne said she wanted to share her knowledge and learnings with other people.

"I want other people can feel as good as I do," she said.

"I do a lot of daily rituals which set you up with a peak mindset - helps to get your day going in the right way.

"I have done some research on confidence and found that four in five women report low self esteem and of these four almost 89 percent opt out of important activities and participation in family outings and the like when they don't feel good about themselves.

"Them not feeling good about themselves can be an internal or external factor, so just helping people to overcome the daily struggles so that why they've got the confidence to show up in their life as themselves and lead a happy and fulfilling life."

Corinne and Kristie will show you tools and techniques, even to help you turn your bad days into good days.

The workshops will include overcoming other people's opinions and overcoming the negative self talk that holds you back.

"We welcome people who are ready to make that change in their lives - people who want to have the confidence to show up in the world as themselves," Corinne said.

DETAILS

Self Love Sunday at Sunrise will be held on Sunday, November 26 from 9am-12.30pm at B & B on Sunrise, 21 Sunrise Dr, Tinana.

For more information phone Corinne Kisbee 0407 292 784 or Christie Kearney 0488057207 or visit Facebook's Christie Kearney - "Love The Skin You Are In".

Cost is $59 and includes morning tea, lunch and workbook. For tickets visit stickytickets.com.au/60696.

Related Items

Topics:  confidence empowering women fccommunnity fcevents fchealth fcwhatson self love tinana women in business workshop

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast finally gets permanent medical oncologist

Fraser Coast finally gets permanent medical oncologist

Dr Hayden Christie moved to the region last year to take on the role of staff medical oncologist at Hervey Bay Cancer Care Centre.

Miniature art work with massive local talent

ART ON SHOW: Hervey Bay artist Rolf Sieber won first place in the small paintings sections with Blooming Cactus.

80 works are on show for Miniature and Small Paintings Exhibition.

420 affected in power outage

Ergon confirmed the power was out from 2.37pm.

Teen one of three taken to hospital after crash

The trio was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in stable conditions.

The crash happened on a busy road.

Local Partners