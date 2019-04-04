Mum's school pick-up nightmare sparks life and death battle

JULIE Hughes was picking her daughter up from school when the right side of her body just stopped working in late-2017.

Unable to walk properly, she went to her GP, who sent her to hospital for scans, fearing neurological problems.

The diagnosis was shattering. A Glioblastoma. Otherwise known as a brain tumour.

Julie, a healthy, 46-year-old mother of two and grandmother, had Stage 4 brain cancer.

She underwent surgery, which removed about 90 per cent of the tumour, then six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy.

She thought she'd beaten the killer disease and had returned from a cruise when she received news she'd been dreading.

An MRI in mid-February this year showed the tumour had grown back in the same place.

"I was so depressed. I was just devastated," the Caloundra West local said.

Julie Hughes at home recovering from neurosurgery. John McCutcheon

Four days after the MRI she was in Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital, under the steady hand of neurosurgeon Dr Stephen Byrne, as he successfully removed the entire tumour using a $1 million-plus piece of equipment.

Mrs Hughes said she was pain free within days, and her recovery was underway.

"It's been hard, the last two years," she said.

"They (family) were so upset, they thought I was going to die."

She said her cancer was primary brain cancer, which was rare, usually it spread from other parts.

She's fatigued easily these days and sleeps a lot since the surgery.

"Other than that I'm doing okay," Mrs Hughes said.

She's on constant medication now and regular scans, but remained upbeat about her future.

"My aim is to beat it so I just keep staying positive," she said.