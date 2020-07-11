The secret to feeding your family for $50

A mum who posted her five-week shopping list online has left fellow Facebook users shocked after revealing it costs just $50 a week.

A mum who posted her five-week shopping list online has left fellow Facebook users shocked after revealing it costs just $50 a week.

An Aussie mum has left online users stunned after she revealed how she feeds her family and "frequent" guests for just $50 a week.

Taking to the popular budget Facebook group, Simple Savers, the mother-of-one from rural Western Australia explained that she because she lives 45km from the nearest major supermarket, she shops monthly.

"I do 'click and collect' so I don't step foot in the shop, saving on impulse buys and can see the total before checkout," she wrote.

Her five-week grocery list comes to just under $250 - but some of her saving techniques may not be practical for everyone, unless you can grow your own produce.

A mother from rural Western Australia suggests to shop monthly instead weekly to avoid temptation, meal plan for the month and bulk buy. Picture: Facebook/SimpleSavers

"I thought I would share how I feed my family and frequent weekend guests for $50 per week," she wrote, before sharing a detailed breakdown of what she buys, the meals she makes and her budget secrets.

The mum said she feeds herself, her husband, their 17-year-old son, as well as "frequent weekend guests" with the strict budget.

She swears by doing a meal plan for the month before shopping from home and curating a menu - she also bulk buys and freezes what she doesn't immediately use.

Her grocery list includes roast chicken, vegetables, sausages, pasta and prawns.

The family have six chickens which lay one egg a day. Picture: Facebook/SimpleSavers

To help save her family even more money, the mother-of-one revealed she grows a lot of the produce on their rural property.

"We grow our own lamb which is included twice a week in the meal plan (roasts, loin chops, diced four quarters and shanks) and also have a summer and winter veggie garden and fruit trees," she said.

"We are currently harvesting broccoli, snow peas, kale, spinach, carrots, cabbage and cauliflower. Also grow herbs, basil, parsley, oregano and rosemary."

The family-of-three have six chickens, each laying an egg a day. They sell any excess eggs.

Meals are repeated throughout the month with homegrown food preserved for up to one year. This includes tomato pasta sauce, pickled chilli, lemon rind and jams.

"I tend to cook fresh everyday and left overs are for lunches but recently discovered how yummy defrosted roast lamb is," the Bridgetown mum said.

The total includes dog food (supplemented with lamb off cuts), cleaning and toiletries.

"We brew our own beer and make our own cordial."

She said she makes fresh dinners every day and then the family eat the leftovers for lunch.

The only fresh food she needs to top up across the month is milk, and occasionally potatoes.

"It's just a way of life now," she said.

Admittedly, the mum said you don't get a lot of groceries for $50 per week, "but it's well and truly enough for us".

You will also find a variety of fruits grown on the property. Picture: Facebook/SimpleSavers

Her post was met with plenty of reaction with fellow parents and Facebook users labelling her $50 a week food bill as "living the dream".

"Love it, well done and yes, Living my dream!," one person wrote.

"That is amazing … great work," said another.

"Excellent work!" a third commented.

One woman joked that her landlord probably wouldn't allow her to keep sheep in the backyard, while another reminisced about her childhood.

"OMG reading this is like stepping back into my childhood!! This is just like mum and nana used to do!!"

She freezes food she doesn’t use and uses leftovers for lunch. Picture: Facebook/SimpleSavers

"This is our plan," said another woman. "Working hard to save for a little land now, but this is what our future will look like. Good on you, and thanks for sharing," she added.

A fellow Facebook user also living in rural Australia said she tried the monthly approach, but it didn't work.

"I'm 129kms to my closest supermarket and still travel fortnightly. I tried the whole monthly thing during lockdown, didn't work. I run out of items too quickly, and foxes, birds and kangaroos raid the veggie / fruit garden so I can't have one of them either," she said.

Others said it was "perfectly doable".

"We're a bit similar but without chooks and sheep. Self sufficiency rocks - really well done."

Originally published as Mum's secret to feeding family for $50