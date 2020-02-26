Menu
Kim Dorsett, mother of Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett, at Dreamworld. Picture: 7 News Queensland
News

Mum’s secret visit to Dreamworld after inquest

by Greg Stolz
26th Feb 2020 5:12 AM
A DAY after a Coroner handed down his findings into the Dreamworld disaster, the mother of two of the victims has made a secret visit to the Gold Coast theme park to "say my goodbyes to the kids".

Kim Dorsett, mother of Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett who died along with Luke's partner Roozi Araghi and NSW mum Cindy Low in the 2016 Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy, made an emotional pilgrimage to Dreamworld on Tuesday morning.

Her visit came a day after Coroner James McDougall handed down his scathing report into Australia's worst theme park tragedy in 40 years.

"Just said my goodbyes to the kids," she told Seven News.

"I didn't need to go into the park - I just needed to be there."

Kate Goodchild.
Luke Dorsett.
Ms Dorsett, one of several relatives of the Dreamworld victims to give heartfelt tributes to their loved ones on Monday before Mr McDougall delivered his damning findings, said the inquest had exposed "failure on failure on failure".

"The policy and procedures failed because nobody knew what they were," she said.

"If someone would have pushed that emergency stop button then Luke (at least) would have lived," she said.

"As a mother that's quite distressing."

Mr McDougall blamed the Dreamworld tragedy on a "systemic failure in relation to all aspects of safety".

He said he suspected Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, may have breached workplace safety laws and referred the firm to the Office of Industrial Relations for possible prosecution.

Ardent faces could face fines of up to $3 million, while the Workplace Health and Safety Act also carries 5-year jail terms for executives found guilty of endangering safety.

