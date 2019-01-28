Mum's sickening discovery on partner's mobile phone

A man has pleaded guilty to taking inappropriate footage of his step-daughter on his mobile phone.

WHEN a Northern Rivers mum checked her partner's mobile phone one morning, she had no idea how much her life was about to change.

On the phone she found sickening footage.

Her partner had filmed her daughter -- who was under 16 -- without her consent for his own sexual arousal.

The girl and another child had been left in the 28-year-old's care on the night of December 21, but instead he broke the family's trust and filmed the girl's private parts without her knowledge.

According to court documents, the pair had been in a relationship for about eight years.

The woman's four children all lived in the house with them.

When her mother found the footage the next morning, she reported it to police straight away.

The man was charged and has now pleaded guilty to producing child abuse material of his step-daughter.

He appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court this week via video link from the Grafton Correctional Centre, where DPP prosecutor Andrew Horowitz said police facts had suggested there was other "similar material" found on the man's devices.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said his guilty pleas on the current charges would "not preclude further charges".

He order a sentencing assessment report to be produced and adjourned the matter for sentencing on March 20.