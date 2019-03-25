Mum's warning after beloved pets die in mauling

ATTACK: An Avondale resident wants others to be aware of wild dogs after her dog Cuzzie died after being attacked.

A MOTHER of four is warning the community to be vigilant and keep an eye on their pets and children after her two dogs were mauled to death on Friday morning.

The Avondale resident, who asked not to be named, is speaking out as she fears for the safety of neighbouring children and pets.

Early on Friday morning the woman and her husband began their usual routine.

They would often let the two small dogs, Bruce and Cuzzie, out for their morning run.

Both would normally return to the acreage home within 10 minutes, but on Friday they didn't.

"We then heard this ungodly noise," the woman said.

"It was still dark outside and we couldn't see anything but we knew the dogs were in trouble."

The woman said one dog returned home covered in blood.

"We thought we would find the second one in pieces around our property," she said.

"But about half an hour later he showed up and was not good."

"They were bleeding everywhere - they had been bitten on the neck, belly and back."

The woman took both dogs to Vet Cross and was told there was little chance of saving them.

"The vet said there was no guarantee because of the internal injuries," she said.

The decision was made to put both of her pets down.

The wild dogs also attacked the family's ram.

The sadness has now turned to anger and the woman fears the wild dogs may hurt children living near by.

It's not the first instance of a dog attack in the neighbourhood, the previous Sunday a neighbour's jack russel went missing, the woman said.

Other locals have spotted packs of large dogs they believe could be kelpie-cross.

"We have a community not too far from my house with lots of small dwellings with families," she said.