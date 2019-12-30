Mundine rocked by young star’s death

A heartbroken Anthony Mundine has paid tribute to rare junior rugby league talent Ziggie Vincent who died in tragic circumstances this week.

A heartbroken Anthony Mundine has paid tribute to rare junior rugby league talent Ziggie Vincent who died in tragic circumstances this week.

The rugby league community is in mourning following the death of talented and popular 19-year-old Ziggie Vincent.

Vincent, a highly-touted forward from Griffith, NSW, was part of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs' Jersey Flegg Cup squad but took his own life this week.

NRL great Anthony Mundine revealed the news in an emotional video posted to Instagram.

"It's a very sad day, very sad," Mundine said. "I'm a bit emotional here. We lost a brother, young Ziggie Vincent. Took his life last night. It's very hard to take for myself but I can't imagine (what) his family and close friends, brothers and siblings (are going through)."

Mundine was sent a highlights package of Vincent playing in the country and instructed his advisers to "send him up" to Sydney because "he's got a big future this kid".

"He was a bit unfit but he scored an individual try that I ain't seen (before). He could run like he was a centre," Mundine said.

Ziggie Vincent displays his breakaway speed.

Mundine implored anyone suffering from mental health problems or depression to "talk to somebody".

"I let Zig know I was always there for him … but a lot of these brothers feel like they're a burden. But they're actually not. They're just shy and don't want to bring their problems on anyone else," Mundine said.

"To anyone that has any problems with mental health or are looking to harm themselves or are not in a good place. Please speak up to somebody you trust, someone that sheds a good light in your life. That's the most important thing. Even hit me up if you have to …

"Hearing this news really affected me. I haven't left bed all day."