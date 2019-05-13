Munitions factory's flow-on praised by M'boro businesses

JOBS AND BENEFITS: Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions directors Robert and Jackson Nioa at the Maryborough Chamber of Commerce community update. Maryborough businesses have expressed interest in the jobs and flow-on effects as the tender process for the project continues.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

MARYBOROUGH'S ambitious $60million munitions factory has sparked excitement throughout Maryborough's business community.

About 100 jobs will be created during the factory's construction process.

Looking ahead, dozens of local operators have expressed interest in the ongoing work once the plant is built.

It follows a packed gallery attending the project's first information session last week.

Expressions of interest for the project are currently being sought.

Kimber Plumbing's co-director David Kimber said there would still be plenty of flow-on benefits from the new industry and workers coming to town.

"There will obviously be jobs created for the manufacture of the shells being made in Maryborough, but it's all the ongoing things," Mr Kimber said.

"There's going to be new people coming to town, more jobs, people will feel more secure and will spend more money in the local area."

Fraser Coast Gas director Peter Baker said the factory was a "win-win" for Maryborough, saying it would be "huge" if the company could get jobs on the supply chain.

Vickers Aluminium director Stephen Turner said the benefit for his company would come from the construction and praised the promise to hire locals wherever possible.