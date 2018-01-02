Mural of endangered turtles set to be unveiled

AN ARTWORK featuring Maryborough's endangered Mary River turtle will be the next creation to be unveiled by the Maryborough Mural Project.



The mural, which will be the 17th created by the project, will be painted by Michelle Valdivia.



Deborah Hannam, a member of the project, said Ms Valdivia was famous locally for embracing the beauty of the Fraser Coast and capturing it within her paintings.



"In the past year, Shelly has been busy attending regular markets around the local region, bringing her art to the locals and visitors of the region," Ms Hannam said.



"Shelly is inspired by her local surroundings, whether it be coastal or the distinct landscape - she regularly paints native animals."

