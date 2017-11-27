Mural immortalises history of M'boro's original name

NEW MURAL: The 'Our World' Mural captures the history of Maryborough's naming from Gov Fitzroy in 1847.

NEW MURAL: The 'Our World' Mural captures the history of Maryborough's naming from Gov Fitzroy in 1847. Contributed

THE history behind the Heritage City's original name has been immortalised in another mural from a local art project.

The Maryborough Mural Project have opened their latest mural 'Our World' depicting Lady Mary Fitzroy, the wife of Governor Charles Fitzroy, on the back of the Telstra building facing Queen's Park.

Ms Fitzroy was tragically killed in a carriage accident in 1847.

Saddened by her death, Mr Fitzroy directed the name of the original 'Wide Bay Village' be renamed 'Maryborough' in honour of her memory.

Artist Nigel Zschech, who painted the Rotary Mural in Adelaide Street, Comet Man Mural, and the Brewer Mural, was responsible for the design.

Co-founder of the Maryborough Mural Project Deb Hannam said it was one of the biggest murals in the project.

"It required considerable skill to make sure the image could be viewed from a number of different angles both in the park and on the river," Ms Hannam said.

"There were a few obstacles, like lights and electrical lines.

"The mural's location is apt as the image symbolizes the link between Lady Mary Fitzroy and the naming of our River and City - its our world."

The latest artwork brings the project to about 17 murals in Maryborough's CBD.

The group has set a goal of about 20 murals by next year.