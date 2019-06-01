MURAL PROJECT: A forgotten gem has been uncovered

OUR SOLDIER: Maryborough Mural Project co-founder Deborah Hannam with the sculpture, The Domestic Front, Lest We Forget, which was created to commemorate the Anzac Centenary in 2016 and is part of the trail located at the Old Town Hall arcade in Kent St, Maryborough.

A FORGOTTEN gem of the Maryborough Mural Trail has now been uncovered.

A sculpture created by talented artist Lisa Baier was purchased by the members of the mural group last year - but in the excitement of getting the trail up and running, the addition of the artwork, which can be seen at 425 Kent St, wasn't publicised.

The sculpture is called The Domestic Front: Lest We Forget and is intended to be a reminder of the fortitude, commitment and support shown by Australian women during the war years.

"It was created for the Anzac Centenary in 2016," Liz Lowrie, a member of the Maryborough Mural Trail project, said.

"It's deceptive, and only when you get up close do you understand how intricate and thought provoking the symbolism in the piece really is."

Ms Baier has been passionate about sculpting ever since she attended a night course in ceramics in 1998.

She loves creating symbolic sculptures that represent both imperfection and individuality.

The unveiling of the sculpture, which is also part of Maryborough's military trail, comes just weeks after a mural featuring the city's most decorated serviceman, Frank Lawrence, during WWII was finished.

Mr Lawrence served his country with distinction, his proudest moment coming when he dropped food to starving people in The Netherlands.

The mural was the third to be painted on the walls of Maryborough's Miltary Museum.

John Meyers said the artwork completed the museum's partnership with the mural project.

The mural was created by Benjamin Higgins.

The trail now has more than 30 murals and installations open to the public and is featured throughout the city's central business district.