Subscribe Today's Paper
MURAL PROJECT: Volunteers needed for new work

Volunteers are needed to help get the Maryborough Mural Project to its new goal.
Volunteers are needed to help get the Maryborough Mural Project to its new goal.
Blake Antrobus
by

THE Maryborough Mural Project has issued a call to arms for volunteers as they near their target of 32 murals in the Heritage City.

Project co-founder Elizabeth Lowrie said the group was looking for help with the administration of the art project, which ranged from social media to coordinators for equipment scaffolding for painters.

"We and our present volunteers are under pressure, we can only do so much," Ms Lowrie said.

"Everyone has busy lives these days.

"We would be very appreciative if other locals could come forward to assist us complete the task as quickly as possible, even two or three hours a week for a couple of months would help so we can get the murals done."

Once the mural project completes 30 murals, marketing and tourism campaigns promoting the Heritage City's mural trail will be put in place.

Contact committee.liz@maryboroughmuralproject.org for more information.

Topics:  fccommunity maryborough maryborough mural project

